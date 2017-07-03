16 teams to represent Cove in TTABS District tournaments

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Texas Teenage Softball postseason play is underway for a handful of Copperas Cove youth softball teams and the TTAB postseason gets underway next Monday for the 11 baseball teams to represent the city of Copperas Cove.

The 12-and-under Copperas Cove Dynamite (9-0) enters the postseason after an undefeated season in the 12U division that combined Gatesville area teams with Copperas Cove teams to form the six-team 12U division.

The second-place Gatesville GFC Heat, along with the Burnet Lady Dawgs, Belton Showtime, Cameron Storm, Harker Heights Vipers, Moody Green Bearcats, Rockdale Dubs, Rogers Lady Eagles, Temple Bandits and Troy Elite complete the 11-team bracket being held in Rogers.

The tops three teams advance to the state tournament beginning July 17.

The regular season champion Cove Sluggers (10-2) and city tournament champion Cove Fury (7-4) will represent Copperas Cove in the 10-and-under district tournament currently being held in Harker Heights.

The host Harker Heights Dynamos and Heights Phantoms, along with the Burnet Black Widows and Burnet Swat, make up the six-team field.

The top two teams advance to the state tournament.

Last but not least, the undefeated regular season champions and city tournament champion Cove Aces (11-0) and city tournament runners up Cove Blazers (3-5-3) will represent Cove in the eight-team 8-and-under Machine Pitch district tournament in Moody.

Joining the Aces and Blazers will be the Eddy Diamond Divas, Gatesville Leon River Mercantile, Jonesboro Hamilton Commission Co., Troy Fireballs, Troy Her-Ricanes and Troy Venom.

The tops three teams advance to the state tournament.

The sole representative for Copperas Cove in the boys’ 14U tournament will be the Copperas Cove Rangers that finished the city league season with a 9-0-1 record will join eight other teams in the 14U tournament in Harker Heights beginning July 10.

The Bartlett Eagles, Burnet Bulldogs, Cameron Indians, Cameron Marlins, Gatesville big Boy Construction, Harker Heights Astros, Harker Heights Rays and Rogers Eagles round out the nine-team division.

The top two teams advance to the state tournament.

The undefeated Copperas Cove Astros, Red Sox, Rangers and Giants will represent their city in the 12U Open Base tournament to be held in Troy.

Rounding out the 12U field are the Gatesville Farm Bureau, Gatesville Leon River Mercantile, McGregor Horned Frogs and McGregor Raiders.

The top two teams advance to the state tournament.

The 10U West runners up Cove Rays and the 10U east runners up White Sox will represent Cove in the 10U district tournament as the undefeated 10U East Champion Astros (12-0) and the 10U West champion Red Sox (8-3) advance directly to the 10U state tournament to be held in Copperas Cove beginning July 25.

The 10-team district tournament begins July 10 in Gatesville.

The top two teams advance to the state tournament.

The Cove Storm Chasers, Cove Knights, Cove Threshers and Cove Owlz will represent their city in the 12-team 8U Machine Pitch tournament to be held in McGregor.

The Eddy Outlaws, Gatesville Garrett’s Day, Gatesville’s Lions Club, Gatesville Gargill, Gatesville Studebakers Pizza, Moody Bearcats, Troy Mayhem and Try Junior Hitmen round out the field.

The top two teams advance to the state tournament.