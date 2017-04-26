Sept. 12, 2015 ~ April 8, 2017

Riley Adrian Davis, 18 months, of Copperas Cove, was born September 12, 2015 at Metroplex Hospital in Killeen and passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple, Texas.

Riley was an organ donor and a superhero who saved three lives. Parents are Brandon and Madison (Morris) Davis.

Grandparents are Kerry and Carl Nordstrom, Ernie and Bridget Morris. Riley is also survived by Mollie Lopez, Stephanie Nordstrom, and Faith Nordstrom, aunts; Collin Morris, uncle; Israel Lopez and Angelo Gonzalez, cousins; Collin Morris, uncle; and great-grandparents Larry and Reba Morris, Karen Kitt-Chapman, and Joyce and Rob Alexander.

Memorials may be made to McLane’s Children’s Hospital in the name of Riley Davis.