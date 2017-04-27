October 21, 1991 ~ April 22, 2017

Richelle Alexandra Strickland, age 25 of Temple Texas, died on April 22, 2017.

She was born in Killeen, Texas at Darnall Hospital on October 21, 1991 to Carmen Van Dyke and Jason Close.

Richelle attended Western Hills Elementary School and Temple Lamar Middle School. Her family moved for a brief time and then moved back to Temple. She attended high school in Temple. After high school she proceeded on to Beauty College, as well as a Professional Paramedical Aesthetician with facial treatment Certificate Program. She was also licensed in micro-pigmentation. She was a self-taught artist. Richelle was a people person; she would reach out and help anyone in need. She loved and adored her two boys we call KB and Kayden.

Richelle is preceded in death by her grandfather Dick Van Dyke and her great-grandparents Jose and Carmen Anderson who were from the Island of Guam as well as her Aunt Carol Van Dyke and Uncle, John C. Torre.

She will be greatly missed by her husband Kyle Strickland, her sons Kyle Blaine Strickland and Kayden Alexander Strickland, her mother Carmen Van Dyke, her father Jason Close and wife Robin Close, her siblings, Rylee Close, Andy Close, Lauren Close and John Michael Cardova & son Remington, Kale Van Dyke, Beau Van Dyke, Britain Van Dyke and step-sister Sierra and step-brother Chase, her grandparents Johnnie and Lou Sefcik and grandparents in law Harry and Louisil Strickland and Charles and Linda Murphee. She also leaves behind her mother in law Barbara Strickland, her father in law Harry Strickland and sister in law Rianha Strickland as well as her aunts and uncles Joanna Torre and Kathryn and Vicky Torre Languese, Ken Torre and wife Dionne, Joseph G. Cruz and wife Lilly, Richard G. Cruz and wife Julie and Belinda Weston.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 10:00 AM at St. Luke Catholic Church, Temple, Texas with Father James Ekeocha officiating.

A Rosary will be recited at 9:00AM at the church followed by a viewing until service time. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park.

A reception will be held at St. Luke’s Hall immediately following the burial. We ask that all guests join us in remembering our sweet Richelle by sharing stories and photographs as well as fellowship with our family.

Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with arrangements.

