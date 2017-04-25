Dec. 2, 1044 ~ April 21, 2017

Kennith L. Rankin, 72, of Copperas Cove passed away on Friday, April 21, 2017, in Killeen. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, April 27, 2017, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove. Visitation will be at 6:00 PM with a Rosary following at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove.

Kennith was born on December 2, 1944, in Quincy, IL to the late Francis and Violet Longcor Rankin. He married Johanna Fliege in Germany on July 14, 1965.

Kennith is survived by his wife of 51 years, Johanna Rankin; one brother, Larry; one sister, Carolyn and numerous other family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Vincent de Paul at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove, TX 76522.

Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of the arrangement.

Paid obit