QUICK LIQUOR

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Learning to adapt has been the key to Norm Potter staying in business for 20 years in at the Bru Thru in Copperas Cove.

Continuing to adapt has led to Potter’s store becoming the first liquor store in Copperas Cove after the passage of the liquor option in November 2016.

In addition to a liquor sales permit, Potter obtained a cartage and local distributor permits from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, which means his store can also sell to local restaurants which are now permitted to sell liquor.

He said he first started selling liquor a week ago this past Wednesday.

On the front door, there is now a sign that only 21 and older may enter. The interior of the store has shelves stocked with spirits for sale and Potter also reconfigured his shop.

One part of the shop houses a walk-in refrigerated room where customers can pull chilled merchandise directly from the shelves. In addition to beer, wine and liquor, Potter also carries a selection of cigars.

“Our hours are still 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. but we are now closed on Sunday.”

Potter moved the U-Haul rental office for his business two doors down, so he can continue U-Haul operations daily and also to be able to rent to customers younger than 21. His new sign for the shop is due to arrive any day now.

At the Bru Thru Bottle Shop—formerly called just The Bru Thru—Potter carries beer and wine, along with popular brands of rum, vodka, tequila, whiskey and more. The drive-through window is open during business hours so customers can continue to purchase beer and wine since Potter first began selling alcohol after Copperas Cove voters approved the sale of beer and wine in 2005.

Not an alcohol drinker, Potter said he sat down and talked with his liquor distributor about the types of liquor to start out with at the store. He plans to add to the stock on the shelves as time goes on.

“I plan to get what my customers want,” said Potter, adding if someone doesn’t see a particular brand on the shelves, he can get it for them if they ask. He gets two deliveries per week.

One thing Potter doesn’t do anymore is serve frozen daiquiris, but is looking to find a way to do that as regulations permit.

Other existing and new businesses will begin selling liquor this year in Copperas Cove.

Mighty Mart convenience store, located at 1618 Veterans Ave. has applied to sell liquor. Three more stores, Uptown Liquor #2 listed on its application that it will be located at 2308 E. Bus. 190 Suite B, with Smart Liquor to open at 2202 W. Highway 190 Suite 200, at the Valero plaza near the intersection of West Highway 190 and Big Divide Road. Dream Catcher Business Inc. DBA Cove Liquor King applied for a beer retail dealer’s off premise license and a package store permit for its future location at 504 N. 1st St.

According to a map from Endeavor Real Estate, the developer building the 100,000-square-foot second phase of the shopping center, Twin Liquors will occupy the space between Ross – Dress For Less and a nail salon in the plaza now under construction.

