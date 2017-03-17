DOORS OPEN AT HOMEBASE

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

As of Tuesday morning, the lights are on, merchandise is stocked on the shelves, lumber is stacked, the baby chicks are peeping and the gardening center is open at the HomeBase store, located at the former site H-E-B on Business 190.

City of Copperas Cove department heads, city council members, as well as members of city-appointed boards had the opportunity to attend a walk-through reception on Monday afternoon to check out the new store and to visit with employees and company representatives.

Five Hills Art Guild members also attended, with the new mural at the store’s entrance now completed as the first partnership with a group in the community and the new store.

Descendants of Sutherlands’ founders flew in from Kansas City to be present for the store’s opening.

Joel McLiney is the self-described president of HomeBase stores and flew in with his father from Kansas City.

“I wanted to say how great the community here has been to us. We couldn’t ask for a better place to be in business than here,” McLiney said. “This is our group’s fifth store in Texas, and my great-grandfather started the business 100 years ago. There’s a lot of family in the business.”

It’s taken about a year for the Copperas Cove’s HomeBase to get to this point, McLiney added. One of the things the company is about is finding out what its customers want.

“We want to tailor what we have to the community’s needs,” McLiney said. “We have some interesting new products that we’ve never carried before. For example, the live chickens and feed. We’ve never had chickens before. That’s what we’re about. We’re willing to go where we need to go, to have what people need.”