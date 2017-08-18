Bear-stuffing event to raise money for Hope Pregnancy Center 

Special to Leader-Press

Lions and tigers and bears, oh my. And, let’s not forget about unicorns, zebras, dinosaurs, bulldogs, frogs, cats, and horses. Hundreds of animals line the wall of Bearables and those animals will gallop, hop and roar into the arms of children on Saturday to raise money for Hope Pregnancy Center.

Bearables, a locally owned animal-stuffing party business at 209 S. Main Street, celebrates its second anniversary on Saturday inviting children of all ages to stuff an animal of their choice for only $10. The day-long celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. has an island theme and the Disney character, Moana, will be on hand to visit with guests and give them leis.

The fundraiser for Hope Pregnancy Center is a community service project of Baby Miss Five Hills Braelyn Liles. Her mother, Christy Liles, said Hope Pregnancy Center helped her with preparing for the birth of Braelyn, so choosing the charity to be the beneficiary of the fundraiser was an easy choice.

“They provided me with confirmation of my pregnancy and an ultrasound free of charge. They provided me with parenting classes free of cost and in return for attending the classes, provided me with new baby items,” Liles said. “They also hold car seat and sleep safety classes giving a free brand new convertible car seat and pack-n-play with bassinet with sheets for attending. They also help with diapers and wipes once a month and you can browse and choose from their used clothes items for your baby each month also. They also give counseling and advice to expecting mothers that are unsure what they want to do.”

Bearables owner B.J. Callaway held a Christmas exchange in the store for baby items to benefit Hope Pregnancy Center last December and agreed to do the anniversary fundraiser because of the love she has for those in need.

“I’ve passed Hope Pregnancy Center many times on my way to work and every time I did, I couldn’t help but be focused on this organization,” Callaway said. “Hope Pregnancy Center believes in helping those in need whenever it can and they offer so much to so many that anything I can do is well deserved.”