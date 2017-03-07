Star Group holds monthly meeting, accepts check from PCSI

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Star Group – Veterans Helping Veterans (SGVHV) held its monthly meeting on Saturday during which members went over their financial report, offered prayers for sick/bereaved members and their families, discussed upcoming events, received a check presented to SGVHV by PCSI, honored Arthur Bryan for his work and time donated to SGVHV, and more.

Monthly meetings are held on the first Saturday of each month, with a mission statement to support veterans and their families and to be a viable voice in the community to raise awareness for veterans.

SGVHV seeks to aid veterans, but many of their events also aid the community. For example, the group hosts an annual Independence Day Picnic which is open to the community and a Thanksgiving basket giveaway through which they provide Thanksgiving baskets to area families who might not otherwise be able to enjoy the traditional holiday meal.

