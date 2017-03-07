Spouses’ club raises $16,000 at Wild West Night

By DAVID J. HARDIN

Cove Leader-Press

The Fort Hood Spouses Club held its annual Wild West Night at Club Hood on Friday to show how the West was “fun” and to raise money for local causes.

The night had a casino, raffle prizes, silent auction and live auctions, music, dancing, and an electric atmosphere of people coming together to raise money for various worthy causes.

Among the live auctions were different packages like a Kayak pack age, a Redbox package and five nights at the South by Southwest Music Festival.

