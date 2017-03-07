Home
CCLP/TRAVIS MARTIN - Blackjack tables were full at the Annual Wild West Night hosted by the Fort Hood Spouses’ Club on Friday night at Club Hood. The annual fundraising event held live and silent auctions to help bring in proceeds to help the local communities through scholarships and grants.CCLP/TRAVIS MARTIN - Blackjack tables were full at the Annual Wild West Night hosted by the Fort Hood Spouses’ Club on Friday night at Club Hood. The annual fundraising event held live and silent auctions to help bring in proceeds to help the local communities through scholarships and grants.

Spouses’ club raises $16,000 at Wild West Night

Tue, 2017-03-07 05:00 News Staff

By DAVID J. HARDIN
Cove Leader-Press

The Fort Hood Spouses Club held its annual Wild West Night at Club Hood on Friday to show how the West was “fun” and to raise money for local causes.

The night had a casino, raffle prizes, silent auction and live auctions, music, dancing, and an electric atmosphere of people coming together to raise money for various worthy causes.

Among the live auctions were different packages like a Kayak pack age, a Redbox package and five nights at the South by Southwest Music Festival.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Copperas%20Cove%20Leader-PressID141/

Copperas Cove Leader Press

2210 U.S. 190
Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Phone:(254) 547-4207

 