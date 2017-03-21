Former police chief remembered, honored at golf tourney

By DAVID J. HARDIN

Cove Leader-Press

The skies above the Hills of Cove Golf Course were clear on Saturday, when 19 teams of golfers turned out for the inaugural Tim Molnes Scholarship Golf Tournament.

Chief of police Eddie Wilson, along with the city’s Parks and Recreation Director, Joe Brown, as well as other city staff and supporters from the community came together to create the tournament in honor of Molnes, who passed away in May 2016.

The funds raised at the tournament will go toward a scholarship fund, with eligible recipients of the scholarship to include members of the Copperas Cove Law Enforcement Explorer Program and graduating seniors from Copperas Cove High School.

