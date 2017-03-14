Browning Garden club hosts district meeting

Special to Leader-Press

The Browning Community Garden Club of Kempner hosted this year’s District V spring meeting on Thursday, March 9.

Approximately 75 members of Texas Garden Clubs attended this year’s function from 14 local cities. Counties included in the District V of Texas Garden Clubs are Bastrop, Bell, Blance, Brazos, Brown, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Comanche, Coryell, Falls, Gillespie, Hamilton, Hays, Kendall, Lampasas, Lee, Limestone, Llano, Limestone, Llano, McCullough, McLennan, Mason, Milam, Mills, Robertson, San Saba, Travis, and Williamson.

The day’s theme of Fiesta Time included a sombrero decorating contest.

