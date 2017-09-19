True Blue fans live up to their names

About halfway through the fourth quarter Friday night, Bulldawg head coach Jack Welch liked what he saw.

He said so, too.

Not only did the Dawgs own the Andrews Mustang Bowl scoreboard, but something else caught his eye as well.

As sad as this may seem, not many people expected anyone to show up in person for the game between Copperas Cove and El Paso Franklin and not many did, but instead of an empty house, at one count, nearly 80 Bulldawg fans were spread out across the visitors’ side, cheering for their white and blue-clad heroes.

Some may say 80 fans? What’s the big deal?

I’ll tell you.

The game was played in far west Texas… So far west you could have driven 30 minutes farther and been in New Mexico.

That’s how far away Andrews is and according to Google, that means those fans that made the trip traveled up to six hours to claim their seat.

Jack Welch saw that and understood.

He went over to the stands, yelled up to the fans and thanked them for their support. After the game was done he took the team over and had the squad sing, or maybe a better word would be ‘attempt’ to sing, the Alma Mater to those in attendance. Then, it was time to shower and hit the road for that long trek back to the Bulldawg Football Annex.

Let’s get one thing straight here. What I said is in no way meant to belittle the Dawg fans that didn’t get there.

Anybody who thinks so is sadly mistaken. A lot of us have had to miss events due to work and family obligations. It is simply a ‘hats off’ to those who did make the trip. Thanks!

Now, it’s back home to the Dawg Pound’s friendly confines. Friday night, a super stout team from Garland Sachse comes in and we’ll honor our first responders for their sacrifices to keep us all safe.

We definitely need all True Blue fans to respond, too.

Go Dawgs!