State budget progress toward vote by full Senate

Ed Sterling

The Senate Finance Committee, at work on the 2018-2019 state budget since January, on March 16 approved workgroup recommendations in preparation for a final vote.

Committee Chair Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, said she expects her panel to vote on the state budget, Senate Bill 1, this week, March 20-24. After the committee votes, the next step for the budget is consideration by the full Senate.

So far in the process, the committee has approved more money to reduce the caseload for foster care workers, an increase in payments for people who take in foster children and an expansion of a privatized case management program. Funding for mental health would be maintained at current levels while adding beds for maximum-security patients.

