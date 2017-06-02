Reader concerned with shrinking military numbers

Our military is shrinking and with the future looking as it does we cannot keep fighting wars with what we have. Recruiting is down as over 85 percent of youths say they probably won’t join or they will not join. We must offer something to attract people but, remember this is not just any job but it is the people who will protect your life and this nation so we must recruit the best we can. Right now we are barely holding on in the wars we are in. I know that Democrats are strongly behind making all military pay for both active duty and reserve and National Guard who attend drills tax free to offer a good pay raise. The GOP Congress is not for that even though they are giving the wealthy and corporations huge tax cuts but, this is for our safety in this dangerous world and we better fix this problem. Either elect those who want to build up our defense or be ready for the draft to return where your children have to go to war as they did in every war before Vietnam. Your choice.

Jim Denton

Gatesville