Renae Brumbaugh Green

I spend entirely too much time thinking about money. I think about not having enough of it. I think about getting more of it. I think about how I’m gonna spend the money I do have, and how I’m not gonna spend the money I don’t have. I make resolutions about money, and then I break them.

I think about the money I want to leave behind for my kids. I wonder about those Swiss bank accounts, and how I can get one for myself.

I’ve always heard the phrase, “Time is money.” But I’m not sure that’s true in my case. I have many excellent skills, none of which are in high demand for an actual paycheck. So for me, time isn’t money. Which is probably why I spend so much of my time thinking about it.

But I recently had an epiphany during one of my think-about-how-to-spend-the-billions-I-don’t-have sessions. What if instead of thinking about money, I thought about time? What if I substitute hours for cash, and figure out how I’m gonna spend it?

And then my brain exploded. Most people shouldn’t drink and drive . . . I should never think and drive. It’s a dangerous combination.

So here’s where my train of thought went: if I only had $20 to spend on a week’s groceries, I’d be careful with my money. I wouldn’t waste it. I’d try very hard to purchase nutritious, high-protein, high-fiber foods filled with all the vitamins and minerals my body needs. I wouldn’t blow it all on sodas and candy. Or if I did, I’d think very carefully about whether or not the junk food is worth the payoff.

In other words, I’d be intentional with my money, if I knew I only had so much of it.

But I’m guilty of treating my minutes like I have a limitless budget. I act like I’m a time billionaire, with an endless supply that will continue to replenish itself. Why do I do that?

I decided to perform a little mental experiment where I treat time like money. Let’s say I only have twenty years left. Twenty years to accomplish what’s important in this life. Twenty years to make my mark, to show love, to leave something behind that matters.

When I think of time that way, on a budget, wow.

Just wow.

Everything shifts. Priorities get rearranged. And suddenly, I decide to live on purpose, instead of just floating through life on a clockless cloud.

Suddenly, money doesn’t seem like such a big deal.

Relationships are diamonds. People are sapphires and rubies and emeralds. And I want to spend the rest of my time here collecting and polishing each person God places in my life with love. With hope. I want to soak my friendships in kindness and wisdom. Suddenly I want to invest in people, and I really don’t care about the size of my bank account.