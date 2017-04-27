Have your cake and eat it too!

By Stephanie Beveridge

Stephaniebeveridge.com

When switching to a HealthyAF (and fit) lifestyle you must remember portion control is important.

Even healthy foods can make your weight loss plateau if you overindulge.

One of the best HealthyAF secrets is making a treat in a mug!

The mug is a perfect serving size; just add perfect ingredients.

Here’s my recipe for mug cake—low carb, low sugar, real food. It takes only seven minutes to whip up this treat which feeds the sweet tooth…just enough.

MUG CAKE

In a coffee mug/cup add:

1/4 cup flaxseed

2-1/2 tablespoons organic pumpkin purée

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon (or one drop cinnamon bark oil)

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 egg

1 packet stevia

Stir and heat in microwave for 1:40-2:00 minutes. Top with butter or homemade cream cheese frosting, and enjoy.

Try this one night when you are craving a sweet treat!