Four-way standoff

Lynette Sowell

The first time I drove in Copperas Cove could have ended in disaster. I was cruising along in my rental car along on my way to a job interview. I came upon an intersection and saw the cross traffic had stopped, so I zoomed merrily along the street. This was before the two stoplights in the downtown section had been installed.

It wasn’t until I looked in the rearview mirror that I saw what I’d done. I’d just blown through a four-way stop like I owned the road. Several thoughts came to me. First, I was grateful I’d purchased full coverage for the rental. Then came the what-ifs. What if someone had chosen to drive across Avenue D in front of me? What if I’d hit them, or they hit me?

Where I come from we have a lot of traffic circles, or what we call in New England, rotaries. Those I was used to. Not four-way stops.