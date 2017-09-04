Five Hills royalty support hurricane relief efforts, represent City at WestFest

Little Miss Five Hills Kadence Coombs knew that her grandparents were facing challenges.

Although the kindergartener didn’t fully understand the situation, she knew that her family she loved so much in Houston was facing flooding and she knew her she and her royal family needed to help.

The Five Hills royalty tossed their tiaras aside and took to the floor of the Killeen Special Events Center surrounded by bags of clothing higher than their heads and began sorting the items by size.

Five Hills Ambassador Trisha Stutz organized the royalty to participate after her own husband, a soldier assigned to Fort Hood, headed to Houston to help with the search and rescue efforts.

“As soon as I heard that we had evacuees coming to Killeen who were in need of everything after losing all that they owned, I knew that I had to help. I purchased items to donate and took them to the Killeen Special Events Center,” Stutz said. “When I saw all the donations and sorting that needed to be done, I knew that the royalty would not hesitate to assist because that is exactly what we do. We stepped in and got to work and made it happen for these families in need.”

Stutz could feel the sweat roll down her back and the royalty wore headbands to keep the sweat out of their eyes as there was no air conditioning in the center as they sorted clothes. But, the titleholders were happy to put in the sweat equity compared to the difficulties of flood victims like Kadence’s grandparents.

“I’m excited to help with this. It really hits my heart and I appreciate that we are able to help,” said Ashley Coombs, Kadence’s mother, whose parents were forced to evacuate their Houston home.

On Tuesday, the royalty will partner with Sonic at Clear Creek to deliver dinner to all of the evacuees at Fairway Middle School in Killeen.

The royalty also had a sweet time over Labor Day weekend representing the City of Copperas Cove at WestFest in West, Texas competing in the kolache eating contest. Five Hills Junior Ambassador Kaydence Weary and Pre-Teen Miss Five Hills Emily Kimball competed in the 12 and under division and Five Hills Ambassador Trisha Stutz represented Copperas Cove in the women’s division. Eating as many kolaches as possible in three minutes, Kimball captured third place after wolfing down a cherry, raspberry and half of an apricot kolache.

“It was very fun to participate,” Kimball said. “It is not something I typically would have done but I am glad that I did. I would participate again if I had another opportunity.”

In royal sightings this week, the royalty will participate in the Hill Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center’s Black and White Gala and Young Miss Five Hills Hayleigh Walker will host the Teen Suicide Awareness and Prevention Candlelight Walk at 8 p.m. in South Park. The event is free. Participants can sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/teen-suicide-awareness-prevention-candlelig....