A few choice words

Lynette Sowell

The difference between the almost right word and the right word is really a large matter. ’tis the difference between the lightning bug and the lightning.”

So wrote Mark Twain. Writers have used this quote to describe the process of writing for good reason. It’s very true.

It’s true in fiction and it’s equally true in news writing. There are many words which are easy to use and/or misuse. Accept and except, for example. Or the vexing its versus it’s, or they’re, their, there. Looking at those words in context, it’s usually not hard to decipher the writer’s intent, even if misused (although warning bells go off if you’re a member of the Grammar Police).

However, using almost-right words and right words have as much to do with their impact on a reader’s understanding and even their emotions.

