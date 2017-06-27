Dave Campbell’s Texas Football is finally on magazine racks

You’ve heard of Christmas in July, right? Well, I beat that by a week.

For some reason, I picked up the phone Sunday, called a local bookseller and asked “Is Dave Campbell’s Texas Football out yet?”

The clerk said “Yeah, we’ve got ‘em stacked everywhere,” to which I said “Be there shortly.”

Upon arrival, there it was..400 pages (404 with covers) of the most in-depth coverage of Texas’ national sport you can find anywhere under the sun.

Now, tell me the truth. When Dave’s labor of love is securely in your hands, what do you read first?

Do you check out what new Longhorn head coach Tom Herman has to say about Texas, or maybe first-year Baylor boss Matt Rhule and how he’ll handle all the stuff they’re dealing with on the banks of the Brazos? Or, is it something else?

C’mon, you know where to find me. Fast forward to page 212 and here’s where we get serious. This page has the roundup for District 8-6A, where prognosticator Dave and his crew have written down how they think it’ll all turn out and I know what you’re going to ask.

What about the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs?

Last season, Dave had us pegged for third, but going into 2017, it doesn’t look so rosy from a fan standpoint. Texas Football magazine says...the Bulldawgs will finish no better than fifth, ahead of Ellison and Shoemaker, while Midway, Belton, Killeen High and Harker Heights, in that order, are predicted to be the league’s playoff teams.

I’ve heard people say many times that these preseason rankings are based on what a team did the year before, as in Cove’s case with a 2-4 district mark a year ago. Those things happen, but with the desire and competitive spirit ingrained into these kids by head coach Jack Welch and his staff, I’m betting on the Bulldawgs using this slight as motivation. In fact, Texas Football magazine has probably given Copperas Cove the best bulletin board material you could ask for.

So, Cove is picked fifth, whatever. That’s why we play these games on the field.

And that target on the back of our blue jerseys is getting harder to see all the time.

Go Dawgs!