Cowboys and Texans really are the good guys

Take it from someone who’s been there… hurricanes always wear a black hat.

Growing up on Galveston Island, you didn’t need a calendar to tell when September arrived. That’s because my Mom would be the first to grab a severe weather-tracking map given away by the local radio stations, since it was the time all coasters dreaded. Early September, it seemed, was open season on the Texas coast for these terrible storms to start wreaking havoc on property and life.

There was Audrey in 1957, when my parents and I had to be plucked from our house by the National Guard and of course, Carla in 1961, a category 5 hurricane, which tore up everything it touched. Our family escaped inland, but when we returned several days later, everything we owned was pretty much shot.

I was too young to know about relief funds or FEMA, if it existed then, plus everybody was trying to salvage what was left of their own lives, so Mom, Dad and I pulled our house back together and got my father’s business back up and running. A lot of folks affected by Harvey will likely be faced with the same challenges this time, but thanks to the good guys and all others involved, they’ll have some help.

During my radio career , when somebody did something I was impressed with, they received a Joey Award, which was nothing more than a shout out on the show and I’ve got a blanket Joey for everyone who is helping in the aftermath of this latest foul weather deluge.

Thanks to all the volunteers from instate and out, who have gotten here as fast as they could to help with rescues and evacuations. Also to all who donated...money, water, food, what have you. And, the aforementioned good guys get one too.

Last Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans were set to play each other in Houston in what used to be known as the Governor’s Cup game. Due to all Harvey-related issues, the game was moved to Arlington, with all proceeds going to relief. Then, the game was canceled, so the Texan players could get home to their families.

That’s when the teams put on their white hats and started a massive fund-raising campaign to help in the relief work. Led by Texan defensive end J.J. Watt, fund raising has been a tremendous success. Thanks, y’all!

In these parts, we dodged the Harvey bullet, just receiving a tiny bit of rain and our athletic programs have not seen a slowdown at all. Tonight, the Lady Dawg volleyball squad wraps up non-district action at home against Waco Robinson before starting District 8-6A play Friday at Killeen. Meanwhile, the Bulldawg football team is preparing for Friday’s international matchup with Los Tigres from Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon of Monterrey, Mexico.

We were lucky. A lot of people on the coast were not. We need to keep them in our thoughts and prayers.

Go Dawgs!