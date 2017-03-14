Call me crazy

Lynette Sowell

Why do we think if we ignore something, it’ll go away or that it doesn’t really exist? If a problem like mental illness doesn’t affect us directly, it’s easy to ignore.

I’m haven’t been a student of psychology in many years, but I know that mental illness can range from something like mild depression, which can be a passing ailment, all the way to lifelong psychoses that can cause a person to be removed from society in general.

The hardest thing, from my perspective of dealing with an adult I know with mental illness, is encouraging them to get help if they’re in denial.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Copperas%20Cove%20Leader-PressID141/