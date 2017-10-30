Bulldawg squads set to face scary opponents

Some say it shouldn’t be celebrated, while others maintain Halloween is a fun time for kids to dress up and walk the neighborhood, then ring the neighbor’s doorbell and shout out the immortal line “trick or treat.”

It’s been, I guess, 62 years or so since mom dressed me up as a clown and turned me loose on the unsuspecting residents of Bayou Homes Drive in Galveston. It was fun, but I’ll tell you this there won’t be any clowning around tonight in the West High School gym.

That’s where District 8-6A champ Copperas Cove hits the playoff trail in a bi-district match against the Cedar Hill Lady Longhorns, who come in as the fourth-place team out of District 7-6A and they are good.

Cove has the talent to put this treat in the bag, but all cylinders will have to be firing as one.

While the Lady Dawgs are in the playoffs, the Bulldawg football outfit is working hard to get there and took a big step with last week’s win over Harker Heights, but the price of poker goes way up Friday night when the Killeen Kangaroos come to town.

Killeen has a high-octane offense to go with their stingy defense, but so do the Bulldawgs, so this one could turn into either a track meet on turf, or a shutdown-city defensive battle. But, there’s a big treat at the end of this trick-play rainbow. Both teams desperately need a win.

With Cove at 2-2 in district and Killeen showing a 1-3 record, this 32nd meeting between them will have a bearing on the playoff picture.

Be safe out there tonight.

Go Dawgs!