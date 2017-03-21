The arts are moving in

Lynette Sowell

I only lived in the city of my birth for the first six months of my life. There are only one or two pitures taken inside the walk-up, brick apartment building where my parents and I lived until we moved to Puerto Rico. One night, my father and I were chatting online about a picture I shared of him holding me when we lived in that little apartment.

After that conversation, I opened Google Earth and found the address. To my shock, the satellite image showed nothing but green grass and the faintest footprint of an old building.

Holyoke, Mass. was one of America’s first planned industrial mill cities. When the paper and textile industries crashed, so did the city’s neighborhoods in the 70s and 80s.

