THROWN IN THIRD

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Starting the game strong has not been a problem for the Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs basketball team but starting the second half is another story according to Copperas Cove head coach Eldridge McAdams. The Lady Dawgs scored just six points in the third quarter while Ellison senior Madison Hattix-Covington scored seven points in the final 1:32 of the period on her own for half of her teams’ 14 points in the frame.

“I don’t know what you call it, but a lot of we come out after half and we have a tendency of playing a little flat,” said McAdams. “That was one thing we wanted to focus on. I thought it was somewhat evenly matched until Madison (Hattix-Covington) hit that shot.”

In many of their district losses, the Lady Dawgs held first half leads only to surrender the lead down the stretch. Such was the case in Friday’s District 8-6A contest at home against the no. 10/16 (TABC/TGCA) Ellison Lady Eagles.