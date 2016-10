By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

KILLEEN - The Ellison Eagles were the top-ranked offense in District 8-6A coming into Thursday night’s contest at home against the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs.

They would not leave that way.

The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs held the high-flying Eagles to just 190 total yards and three points in their 38-3 drubbing.