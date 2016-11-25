Christine E. King

Christine King, age 54, of Gatesville passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2016. No services are scheduled at this time.

Christine was born on March 9, 1962 in San Antonio, Texas to Segundo and Katharina Satler Cortez. She graduated from Lampasas High School in 1981. After high school, she moved to Dallas and worked as an office administrator for 20 years. Christine moved back to central Texas to be closer to family in 2003. She worked at TDCJ where she was a license chemical dependency counselor and a CNA in nursing home in Gatesville.

Christine was preceded in death by her mother; and her nephew, Zachary Richmond.

Christine is survived by her, son, Jonathan King; father, Segundo Cortez; sister, Diane Richmond and husband, Mark; brother, Tony Cortez and wife, Joyce; and a niece, Destiney Sharman and husband, Cory.

Funeral Services are in care of Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove.

