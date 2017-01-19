By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Nearly 100 people showed up to celebrate unity and equality at Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church’s 19th annual Unity Walk on Monday.

Participants lined up at First Step Child Care Center, and the walk began at 1 p.m. The group walked their way to the church singing songs of unity. After the walk, the church held a special sermon featuring special guest speaker Reverend A.W. Anthony Mays. The event’s theme was Celebrating a Legacy: Striving for Justice, Equality, and Peace.

Clementine Lewis has been the chairperson for the MLK Commemoration Committee since 2001. Lewis said the event is all about remembering and bringing people together.

“If we didn’t have this day, many of our young people wouldn’t know anything about Dr. King,” said Lewis. “I think it really is important now to bring people together versus separating us. We need to come together no matter race, nationality, or income…We’re all just trying to survive…We all have families. We all have loved ones. Once you get to know a person, you don’t see the differences, you really see the similarities.”

Members of the community, young and old alike, came out to show their support of Martin Luther King’s message.

Estella White, a member of Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church, said she has walked in every Unity Walk since its conception. She said she can still remember a time when the world was segregated. She said it wasn’t until she was in college that she saw things beginning to change. She said she could eat in places and go to places that she could not go to before. White said it was nice to see so many people coming together.