JOINING THE RANKS

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Codi Nunez and Joshua Kasten were sworn in to the Copperas Cove Police Department on Tuesday morning by Judge William “Bill” Price.

The two graduated from the Temple College Police Academy on Friday, October 7.

Both are Copperas Cove residents. Nunez is an alumnus of Shoemaker High School in Killeen and has lived in this area his entire life.

Kasten graduated from Copperas Cove High School and is a lifelong resident of Copperas Cove and said he does not plan on moving from this area.

Present at the swearing in were family and friends of the newest officers to the police department, with their fellow officers on hand to welcome them to the police department.

At the Temple College Police Academy, the officers earned credit hours by studying Texas Peace Officer procedure, Texas Peace Officer Law, Texas Peace Officer Skills, followed by a practicum/field experience in criminal justice/police science and obtained their TCOLE licenses.