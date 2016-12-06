Baggett remembered for kindness, old-school business

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Longtime Copperas Cove business owner, former city councilman and mayor pro tem Charles Baggett Jr. was laid to rest on Friday afternoon following a memorial service at Crawford-Bowers funeral home in Copperas Cove.

Tom Allen, pastor of the Cove Church of Christ, delivered the eulogy for Baggett, the owner of Baggett Drug Store, a fixture at 117 W. Ave. D from 1961-2005. Allen’s eulogy was about Baggett as well as the drugstore itself.

“In 1981, Elaine and I and the kids moved to Copperas Cove, and very soon we needed a druggist and a drugstore. Baggett’s was right here downtown. I knew and used the family for almost a quarter of a century,” Allen said.