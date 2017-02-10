CCISD Students celebrate 100 days of school at Fairview Jewell

Special to Leader-Press

Fairview/Miss Jewell elementary school students recognized the 100th day of school this year and celebrated an increase in brain mass. The scholars proved their increased intelligence through many fun activities and crafts that incorporated math, reading and writing all dealing with the number, 100.

Literacy is key to success in life and the school library had an integral role in the celebration that that included reading a giant copy of the “100 Days of School,” making a number line, and creating special bookmarks to commemorate this special day.

In the story, first grade students learned a variety of things they could do to celebrate 100 days of being smarter. After reading the book, students placed a number on a number line on the wall outside the library. Librarian Christine Ragland said the learning process had many facets to it.

“The number line was fun, especially with first grade as students had to draw their numbers out of a bag and then order themselves in a line in the library,” Ragland said. “We then went into the hall and they had to skip count to place their number in the correct spot. For many learners, the idea of seeing such a long line is a challenge and they all want to be correct!”

Ashley Joseph, a first grader in teacher Julie Odum’s class, was able to place the special 100 sticker on the big number line that first grade worked on for their celebration. She smile widely as she posed for commemorative photo.

“I was lucky to be picked to place the 100,” the youngster said. “Mrs. (Julie) Fish even called my name on the loudspeaker.”

After the number line, the students got to get a special 100 days of school wristband and bookmark as they checked out their books.

Ragland works to make learning exciting for the students by having special activities.

“I do try to recognize those important milestones each year,” she said. “I like to do different things because one of the joys of being the librarian is teaching the same child for 6 years. If it’s the same each year, it would get boring for them and me too.”

As the librarian, Ragland collaborates with the classroom teachers and uses their grade level and content area Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills when planning lessons.

“This time, we studied math objectives. Kindergarten has to identify numbers 1-20 by sight and in order. First grade students count to 100, skip count, and order numbers in various ways.”

Aiden Palomera Calzadillas, a kindergarten student in teacher Kasey Carlton’s class, marveled that he was 100 days smarter.

“I can count to 100. I can read better. I know all my letters. I am so much smarter today,” he said. ”I love kindergarten.”

