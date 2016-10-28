Trick or Trick

It’s quite appropriate that Election Day comes a short time after Halloween . . . especially this year. I voted early, and as I came out of the booth the other day, I couldn’t help but think I’d been tricked, not treated. Kind of like when you think you’re gonna get a Snickers bar and end up with a Tootsie Roll.

I’m not surprised that the two main candidates for POTUS are less-than-stellar, for several reasons. First of all, I doubt many of our most beloved past presidents would have survived today’s relentless media scrutiny and abusive smear campaigns. Among past presidents who had documented . . . let’s just say, less-than-wholesome extra-curricular activities, were Thomas Jefferson, Warren Harding, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Dwight D. Eisenhower, and even JFK. (Can you say, Happy birthday, Mr. President?)

Even when a candidate’s done nothing wrong, it’s become the norm for opponents to twist the truth to their advantage. I’m not sure even Jesus Christ could stand up under the scrutiny. After all, he was of questionable lineage. His mother became pregnant with him outside of marriage. And he spent his early years in Egypt . . . could he have been indoctrinated during that time with pro-Egyptian, anti-Jewish propaganda? Picture the media spin on all that.

Second, I believe we’ve become so fascinated with the he-said-shesaid stuff, many of us spend more time thinking about what a candidate might have done decades ago instead of what they plan to do in the future. If you looked at my life, decades ago, you’d find all kinds of bad stuff.

Well, actually, you wouldn’t find more than a handful of speeding tickets. Other than my need to act out my Indy 500 fantasies, I’ve lived a pretty boring life. But I’m not running for public office, so I guess I’m exempt from having skeletons in my closet.

And finally, well, think about it. Would you want to be POTUS?

That’s what I thought. Me neither.

It’s a pretty low-paid position, considering the education and job experience required to be eligible. At any given time, approximately half the people in the world are gonna hate you. And you can’t even go to the bathroom without some Secret Service guy listening in.

So last Monday, I cast my rather indecisive vote and prayed it wouldn’t accelerate the end of the world. Then I went home and binged on chocolate chip cookies and Gilmore Girls reruns.

And tried not to puke.

And then I was reminded, as I so often am, that it’s all good. If God used men like Pilate, Judas, and Herod to bring about His divine purpose, He can certainly use a career politician or a billionaire playboy.

And though I’ve heard so many derogatory comments and read so many inflammatory posts about each candidate that I personally don’t know what to believe about whom, I know what I believe about the One who rules over kings. He is almighty, allpowerful, and just. He is who He says He is. He is authentic and trustworthy.