Abbott tells sheriff to revers sanctuary policy or lose funding

Ed Sterling

Gov. Greg Abbott has stepped up the pressure on Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez to participate in immigration enforcement, warning that she could lose state funding if she refuses.

In a Jan. 23 letter, Abbott urged the sheriff to reverse her policy directive “forbidding Travis County Sheriff’s Office employees from cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer requests.”

Failure to reverse her directive would put in jeopardy millions of dollars in funding from the governor’s office to Travis County, Abbott warned. Abbott mentioned that last year, he conditioned all Criminal Justice Grant funds from his office to counties on their enforcement of federal immigration law. Furthermore, Abbott said, he is committed to signing legislation that bans sanctuary cities throughout the state of Texas.