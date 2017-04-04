VFW Auxiliary to hold Easter Egg Hunt

The Olan Forrest Smith VFW Post 8577 Auxiliary will have its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m. Refreshments will be served.

The event is for infants to 12 years of age. Categories are infant to one year, 2-3 years, 4-6 years, 7-9 years, and ages 10-12.

The post is located at 1506 Veterans Ave. For more information, contact Juanita Workman at 254-652-9080.

