October 1, 1946 ~ May 15, 2017

Richard Odermann, age 70, of Kempner, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2017. A Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Scotts Funeral Home of Copperas Cove with Pastor David Shaver officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.

Richard was born October 1, 1946, Bockenau, Germany, where he was raised and educated. He married Hilde Dora Becker in 1967 in Ruthweiler, Germany. Richard relocated his family to Copperas Cove in 1974. He was retired from the Parks Dept. in Copperas Cove after 20 years. He started his second career with the Exchange Sunshine Homes and retired after 11 years. Richard’s hobbies include fishing, hunting, watching formula 1 racing, cruises, landscaping and spending time with his family.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Hilde and their daughter, Angelika Odermann.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Heike Hills; son, Mark Richard Odermann and his wife, Nikki Odermann; grandchildren, Nathaniel Jeffers, Natalie Lugo, Ethan Odermann and Anna Odermann; great grandchildren, Grayson Gibson and Gabryella Lugo; and his fiance, Anna Jones along with her family of three children, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Texas Humane Heroes, 5501 S Clear Creek Rd, Killeen, TX 76549.

Scotts Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements

