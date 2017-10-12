Copperas Cove city’s sales tax revenue continues upward surge

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The sales tax rebate check for October 2017 will soon be on its way to the city of Copperas Cove, in the amount of $364,352.88, up 9.79 percent compared to the $331,842.69 it received in October 2016, according to the report released Wednesday from the office of state comptroller Glenn Hegar.

Overall for the city, sales tax revenues are 7.93 percent higher for 2017 compared to 2016, having received a total of $3,783,706.18 for the calendar year 2017.

The city of Gatesville is receiving $167,457.07, up 4.92 percent from last October’s $159,604.33, and up 5.99 percent overall compared to 2016.

In Lampasas County, Kempner is receiving $8,708.70 in sales tax rebates, down 20.38 percent from October 2016’s amount of $10,939.20. Kempner is down 6.79 percent for sales tax revenue compared to 2016. The city of Lampasas is up 1.21 percent for October 2016, receiving $147,248.92

compared to the $145,474.92 it received last October.

In Bell County, Killeen’s sales tax revenue amounts to $1,757,449.16, inching ahead at 0.99 percent compared to last October’s $1,740,154.94, and up 2.90 percent overall for 2017 so far.

The city of Harker Heights saw a slip of 1.97 percent with its October rebate totaling $496,049.58 this month, down from last October’s $506,047.54. For 2017, Harker Heights’ sales tax revenues are down 0.44 percent. Belton continues its climb ahead from last year and will receive $423,366.04 in sales tax rebates, up 5.29 percent from the $402,084.43 it received in October 2016. Belton is up 4.29 percent overall for 2017, compared to 2016.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $660.4 million in local sales tax allocations for October, 1.6 percent more than in October 2016.

Cities will receive a total of $430.5 million, up 1.2 percent more than October 2016.

These sales tax allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.