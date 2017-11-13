Dawg win leaves Cove fans spent and smiling

“It’s good! It’s good! It’s good!”

Yes, that was me screaming over the Internet Friday night when Andy Riley-Clark’s 20-yard field goal attempt split the uprights at Tiger Field in Belton.

No, it wasn’t the epitome of professionalism, but I wanted the world to know that with 32 seconds left in regulation,

Copperas Cove had taken a two-point lead over the Tigers and was just about to close the deal on another playoff trip.

True, the Bulldawgs still had to await the final between Harker Heights and Killeen, but when that came in, the celebration began anew and boy, was I celebrating!

After 40 years in the radio booth covering Copperas Cove football, this game was definitely my biggest thrill and yes, I’ve seen a thing or two… Like the losing-streak-busting win at Waco Richfield in 1980, the first-ever win over Temple and the 38-year playoff drought victory over Killeen in 1998, they were all big wins, but this one tops them all. It also cemented my belief that a fan should never give up on Copperas Cove.

Down 35-14 with 5:51 left in the third, some Bulldawg followers may have thought the hole was too deep to climb out of, but the Dawgs kept working and working toward the end when it all came together for a 37-35 win. Some called it a miracle, but to me, it was just Bulldawg football.

That was a great win, which now sends Cove off to Bi-District and a matchup with the DeSoto Eagles, a team we’ve played twice before in round one. They’re ranked 10th in Class 6A and had to work hard last week, edging South Grand Prairie 17-14. There’s only one thing I’d like to see changed.

What was it three years ago when UIL honchos started giving first-round home games to the higher-seeded team in each pairing? Don’t like it… These game venues should be picked by the coaches and played at a neutral site like before.

That’s the fair way.

Go Dawgs!