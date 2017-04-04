CTC to hold annual Spring Fashion show

The Central Texas College (CTC) Foundation will host its ninth annual Spring Fashion Show and Luncheon on Friday, April 7 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. Co-sponsored by Metroplex Health System and Seton Medical Center, the event will benefit the CTC Department of Nursing and Allied Health scholarship program.

The doors open at 11 a.m., lunch will be served at 12 p.m. and the fashion show begins immediately after lunch. Tickets for the fashion show and lunch are $50 per person or $500 for a table of eight. A limited number of premiere sponsor tables close to the runway can be purchased for $1,000. To purchase tickets online, visit http://bit.ly/CTCfashion17. During the event, guests can also purchase tickets for a chance to win many fabulous prizes. Prize tickets are $5 each or five for $20. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the CTC Foundation office at 254-526-1662.