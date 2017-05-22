Police Blotters

May 18

Arrested: Patton, Zachary Taylor: 100 block East Business Highway 190. Terroristic threat, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, strike fixture/highway landscaping u/200, duty on striking unattended vehicle o/200.

Strike fixture/highway landscaping O/200: Intersection South 2nd Street and East Business Highway 190.

Accident: 1000 block Risen Star Lane.

Terroristic threat: 1200 Courtney Lane. (Juvenile detained and released to parent).

Injury to a child-bodily injury: 1000 block South 13th Street. (No charges filed).

Assault by contact-family violence x2: 400 block Hill Street. (No charges filed).

Welfare concern, assault by contact x2: 400 block South 25th Street. (No charges filed).

Welfare concern: 1000 block Hill Street.

Assault by contact-family violence: 900 block Dryden Avenue. (No charges filed).

Criminal mischief 100-750: 300 block Northern Dove Lane. Damaged: Window. Value: $150.

Arrested: Dangi, Monisha: 100 block East Avenue F. Public intoxication.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 2700 block Fushia Road.

Assault by contact-family violence: 2800 block Mountain Avenue. (No charges filed).

May 19

Arrested: Gregory, Michael Desean: 1000 block South Main Street. Possession controlled substance Pg U/28 grams, possession of miscellaneous substances. Assist another agency (Ellis County Sheriff’s Office) possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, failure to appear bond forfeiture.

Arrested: Hamilton, Janelle Marie: 1000 block South Main Street. Possession controlled substance Pg 1 =>4<200g, Possession of a controlled substance Pg 3 U/28 grams, possession miscellaneous substances, unlawful carry of weapon.

Welfare concern: 200 block Bridle Drive.

Accident: 1000 block Georgetown Road.

Fleet accident: 2600 block South F.M. 116.

Arrested: Rivera, Gabriel Ricardo Rodriguez: 1800 block Martin Luther King Jr Drive. Assault with bodily injury-family violence.

Theft 100-750: 800 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Faucet. Total value: $239.99.

Welfare concern: 100 block Horseshoe Drive.

Animal at large: 1300 block South 21st Street.

Assault by contact: 300 block East Avenue E.

Accident: 1100 block Risen Star Lane.

Runaway: 80 block Karen Sue Circle.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 2300 block Gloria Circle.

Accident: 1200 block West Business Highway 190.

Terroristic threat: 300 block Horseshoe Drive.

May 20

Arrested: Miller, Ryan Isaiah: 300 block Williams Street. Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrants of arrest x2 possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of alcohol.

Arrested: Rodriguez, Joseph Michael: 1000 block South 17th Street. Evading arrest/detention using vehicle, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more, retaliation, driving while license invalid-enhanced. Assist another agency (Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office) motion to revoke, DWI 3rd or more.

Assault By Contact-Family Violence: 1200 block South 19th Street. (No charges filed).

Arrested: Pierce, Virginia Helen: 300 block East Avenue E. Copperas Cove municipal court warrants of arrest fail to maintain financial responsibility x2.

Arrested: Pierce, Billy Ray: 300 block East Avenue E. Assist Another Agency (Harris County Constable’s Office) capias non-payment of child support.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 40 block Locust Drive.

Theft 2,500-30k: 200 block North 1st Street. Stolen: Tools. Total value: $2,700.

Arrested: Chao, Cliff Dennis: 1200 block West Avenue B. Arrest Warrant, burglary of a building with intent to commit theft. Possession of controlled substance Pg1<1g, possession controlled substance Pg3<28g.

Arrested: Champion, Dakota Brant: 1200 block East Business Highway 190. Arrest warrant possession of controlled substance Pg1>4 grams <200 grams. Possession of controlled substance Pg1<1g.

Welfare concern: 200 block Robertstown Road.

Found property: 400 block South Main Street. Found: Debit card.

Welfare concern: 800 block South 13th Street.

Theft 100-750: 1200 block West Avenue B. Stolen: Cell phone and case. Total Value: $665.00.

Arrested: Hawkins, Edward Dewayne: 1400 block Linda Lane. Assault with bodily injury-family violence choking.

Assault with bodily injury x2, prohibited weapon: 700 block Constitution Drive. (No charges filed).

May 21

Possession of alcohol by a minor: Intersection East Avenue D and South 6th Street.

Forgery of a government document: 1400 block East Business Highway 190.

Theft 100-750: 1200 block West Avenue B. Stolen: Purse and contents. Value: $500.

Reckless damage: 1200 block Phil Avenue.

Theft U/100: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen/Recovered: Food. Value: $5.

Criminal mischief U/100: Intersection Scott Drive and Lindsey Drive. Damaged: Sign and pole. Value: $21.50.

Arrested: Palmore, Carlos Raphelle: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Possession use/inhale volatile chemical.

Welfare concern: 300 block Erby Avenue.

Robbery: 700 block West Avenue D.

Arrested: Hughes, Sean Alexander: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Criminal trespass.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle O/200: 200 block East Business Highway 190.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon: 1200 block East Business Highway 190.

Assault with bodily injury: 300 block North Drive.

Arrested: Rushford, Pete Inchae: 200 block South Main Street. Assist another agency (Bell County Sheriff’s Office) bond forfeiture terroristic threat, bond forfeiture assault causes bodily injury.