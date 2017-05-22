Home

Police Blotters

Mon, 2017-05-22 21:51 david_morris

May 18
Arrested: Patton, Zachary Taylor: 100 block East Business Highway 190. Terroristic threat, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, strike fixture/highway landscaping u/200, duty on striking unattended vehicle o/200.
Strike fixture/highway landscaping O/200: Intersection South 2nd Street and East Business Highway 190.
Accident: 1000 block Risen Star Lane. 
Terroristic threat: 1200 Courtney Lane. (Juvenile detained and released to parent).
Injury to a child-bodily injury: 1000 block South 13th Street. (No charges filed).
Assault by contact-family violence x2: 400 block Hill Street. (No charges filed).
Welfare concern, assault by contact x2: 400 block South 25th Street. (No charges filed).
Welfare concern: 1000 block Hill Street. 
Assault by contact-family violence: 900 block Dryden Avenue. (No charges filed).
Criminal mischief 100-750: 300 block Northern Dove Lane. Damaged: Window. Value: $150.
Arrested: Dangi, Monisha: 100 block East Avenue F. Public intoxication.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 2700 block Fushia Road.
Assault by contact-family violence: 2800 block Mountain Avenue. (No charges filed).

May 19 
Arrested: Gregory, Michael Desean: 1000 block South Main Street. Possession controlled substance Pg U/28 grams, possession of miscellaneous substances. Assist another agency (Ellis County Sheriff’s Office) possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, failure to appear bond forfeiture.
Arrested: Hamilton, Janelle Marie: 1000 block South Main Street. Possession controlled substance Pg 1 =>4<200g, Possession of a controlled substance Pg 3 U/28 grams, possession miscellaneous substances, unlawful carry of weapon.
Welfare concern: 200 block Bridle Drive. 
Accident: 1000 block Georgetown Road. 
Fleet accident: 2600 block South F.M. 116. 
Arrested: Rivera, Gabriel Ricardo Rodriguez: 1800 block Martin Luther King Jr Drive. Assault with bodily injury-family violence.
Theft 100-750: 800 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Faucet. Total value: $239.99.
Welfare concern: 100 block Horseshoe Drive. 
Animal at large: 1300 block South 21st Street. 
Assault by contact: 300 block East Avenue E. 
Accident: 1100 block Risen Star Lane. 
Runaway: 80 block Karen Sue Circle. 
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 2300 block Gloria Circle.
Accident: 1200 block West Business Highway 190. 
Terroristic threat: 300 block Horseshoe Drive.

May 20 
Arrested: Miller, Ryan Isaiah: 300 block Williams Street. Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrants of arrest x2 possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of alcohol.
Arrested: Rodriguez, Joseph Michael: 1000 block South 17th Street. Evading arrest/detention using vehicle, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more, retaliation, driving while license invalid-enhanced. Assist another agency (Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office) motion to revoke, DWI 3rd or more.
Assault By Contact-Family Violence: 1200 block South 19th Street. (No charges filed).
Arrested: Pierce, Virginia Helen: 300 block East Avenue E. Copperas Cove municipal court warrants of arrest fail to maintain financial responsibility x2.
Arrested: Pierce, Billy Ray: 300 block East Avenue E. Assist Another Agency (Harris County Constable’s Office) capias non-payment of child support.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 40 block Locust Drive.
Theft 2,500-30k: 200 block North 1st Street. Stolen: Tools. Total value: $2,700.
Arrested: Chao, Cliff Dennis: 1200 block West Avenue B. Arrest Warrant, burglary of a building with intent to commit theft. Possession of controlled substance Pg1<1g, possession controlled substance Pg3<28g.
Arrested: Champion, Dakota Brant: 1200 block East Business Highway 190. Arrest warrant possession of controlled substance Pg1>4 grams <200 grams. Possession of controlled substance Pg1<1g.
Welfare concern: 200 block Robertstown Road. 
Found property: 400 block South Main Street. Found: Debit card.
Welfare concern: 800 block South 13th Street. 
Theft 100-750: 1200 block West Avenue B. Stolen: Cell phone and case. Total Value: $665.00.
Arrested: Hawkins, Edward Dewayne: 1400 block Linda Lane. Assault with bodily injury-family violence choking. 
Assault with bodily injury x2, prohibited weapon: 700 block Constitution Drive. (No charges filed).

May 21 
Possession of alcohol by a minor: Intersection East Avenue D and South 6th Street.
Forgery of a government document: 1400 block East Business Highway 190.
Theft 100-750: 1200 block West Avenue B. Stolen: Purse and contents. Value: $500.
Reckless damage: 1200 block Phil Avenue. 
Theft U/100: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen/Recovered: Food. Value: $5.
Criminal mischief U/100: Intersection Scott Drive and Lindsey Drive. Damaged: Sign and pole. Value: $21.50.
Arrested: Palmore, Carlos Raphelle: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Possession use/inhale volatile chemical.
Welfare concern: 300 block Erby Avenue. 
Robbery: 700 block West Avenue D. 
Arrested: Hughes, Sean Alexander: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Criminal trespass.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle O/200: 200 block East Business Highway 190.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon: 1200 block East Business Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury: 300 block North Drive. 
Arrested: Rushford, Pete Inchae: 200 block South Main Street. Assist another agency (Bell County Sheriff’s Office) bond forfeiture terroristic threat, bond forfeiture assault causes bodily injury.

Copperas Cove Leader Press

2210 U.S. 190
Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Phone:(254) 547-4207

 

Surf New Media