Police Blotter May 25-May 27, 2017

May 25

Arrested: Brudvik, Desirae Lynn: 1000 block Georgetown Road. Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias, speeding 15 mph or more over posted limit 55mph in a 40 mph zone.

Accident: 300 block Lutheran Church Road.

Accident: Intersection East Business Highway 190 and Nauert Street.

Theft 750-2,500: 200 block Robert Griffin III Boulevard. Stolen: Gas can, generator. Total value: $1,015.

Found property: Intersection Constitution Drive and Robert Griffin III Boulevard. Found: Wallet.

Theft 2,500-30k, theft of firearm x2: 500 block Northern Dove Lane. Stolen: Electronics, firearms, card collection. Total value: $5,200.

Accident: 1400 block East Business Highway 190.

Assault causing bodily injury-family violence: 400 block Bowden Avenue. (No charges filed).

Welfare concern: 400 block South 25th Street.

Assault causing bodily injury–family violence: 1000 block North 4th Street. (Juvenile detained and re-leased to parent)

Theft U/100: 500 block North 4th Street.

Criminal mischief 2,500–30k: 100 block East Avenue F. Damaged: Vehicle grill and hood. Total value: $3,500.

Arrested: Pelebo, Walter Tp: 400 block Cove Terrace. Assist another agency (Harker Heights Police De-partment) indecent exposure.

May 26

Arrested: Hughes, Sean Alexander: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Entrance upon property owned by another.

Arrested: Reed, Amber Tyane: 100 block West Blancas Drive. Failure to identify fugitive from justice. As-sist another agency (Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office) criminal mischief O/100-U/750.

Arrested: Smith, Derek Daniel: 100 block Blancas Drive. Tamper/fabricate dvidence.

Welfare concern: 500 block North 23rd Street.

Accident: 400 block Robertson Avenue.

Accident: Intersection West Avenue B and North 11th Street.

Open investigation: 300 block East Avenue E.

Arrested: Carter, Bobby Joe: 100 block West Truman Avenue. Assist another agency (Coryell County Sher-iff’s Office) failure to appear, driving while license invalid-no insurance.

Theft by check 1,500-20K: 1300 block Judy Lane.

Theft U/100: 1900 block Boland Street. Stolen: Bicycle. Value: $80.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 2700 block East Business Highway 190.

Assault with bodily injury - family violence: 80 block Cove Terrace.

Aggravated assault with deadly weapon -family violence: 2900 block Carroll Drive.

Theft 100-750: 2900 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Food items. Total Value: $400.

Theft 100-750: 2900 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Food items Total Value: $137.

Aggravated assault deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping: 100 block West Truman Avenue.

Entrance upon property owned by another: 500 block West Washington Avenue.

Prohibited activity/food stamp benefits, criminal mischief U/100: 600 block South 3rd Street. Damaged: Windshield. Value: $75.

May 27

Evading arrest/detention with vehicle: 1200 block Hughes Avenue.

Criminal mischief 100-750: 900 block South 19th Street. Damaged: Window. Value: $250.

Arrested: Vanormer, Tammy Lynn: 500 block Hill Street. Arrest warrants x4, fraudulent use of identifying information.

Theft 100-750: 2000 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Garmin navigation GPS. Value: $150.

Accident: 100 block East Avenue B.

Found property: 2600 block South F.M. 116. Found: Drug paraphernalia.

Arrested: Knight, Robert Earl: 300 block Sunset Lane. Possession of controlled substance Pg1 U/1gram.

Arrested: Sirmans, Johnny Romero Jr: 200 block South 7th Street. Possession of marijuana U/2 ounces.

Credit card abuse: 900 block South 15th Street.

Arrested: Hughes, Sean Alexander: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Criminal trespass.

Burglary of a habitation: 1300 block Falcon Trail. Stolen: Lawn equipment. Total value: $240.

Harassment: 900 block South 15th Street.

Possession of marijuana U/2 ounces, welfare concern: 1300 block Dryden Avenue.

Accident: 200 block East Business Highway 190.

Emergency medical detention: 800 block North 1st Street.