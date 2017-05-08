Home

Copperas Cove Police Department activity for May 4 through May 7, 2017.

May 4 

Accident: 2900 block East Business Highway 190. 

Welfare concern: 800 block North 5th Street. 

Accident: 800 block West Business Highway 190. 

Theft 2,500-30k Vehicle: 200 block Laura Street. Stolen: Ford F150. Value: $18,000.00.

Welfare Concern: 100 block F.M. 3046. 

Accident: 1400 block East Business Highway 190. 

Burglary of a habitation: 400 block Table Rock Lane.

Arrested: Rich, Andrea Yadde: 400 block Table Rock Lane. Arrest warrant criminal mischief 50-500.

Accident: 200 block West Business Highway 190. 

Arrested: Hughes, Sean Alexander: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Criminal trespass.

Assault by contact-family violence: 400 block West Avenue B. 

Assist another agency (Gatesville Police Department): 1900 block Terry Drive.

Assault by contact: 400 block South 25th Street. 

Theft 100-750: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: TV. Value: $623.55.

Accident: 1000 block East Business Highway 190. 

Arrested: Lammers, John Russel: 200 block Robertstown Road. Arrest warrant aggravated assault w/ deadly weapon.

Harassment by phone: 200 block Robertstown Road. 

Animal Bite: 300 block Erby Avenue. 

Arrested: Hughes, Sean Alexander: 200 block Cove Terrace. Criminal trespass.

 

May 5 

Welfare Concern: Intersection North 7th Street and West Avenue C.

Graffiti 100-750: 400 block Town Square. Damaged: Cement. Value: $100.00.

Arrested: Bell, Quinterral Rashad: 200 block Robertson Avenue. Possession of marijuana U/2 Oz., failure to identify.

Criminal mischief U/100: 1200 block South 13th Street. Damaged: Garage door. Window. Value: $100.00.

Forgery of government document: 1100 block Northern Dancer Lane.

Found property: 200 block West Business Highway 190. Found: DVDs.

Arrested: Davis, Dvaughnte Leo: 900 block South 11th Street. Arrest warrant, assault with bodily injury-family violence.

Theft U/100: 2900 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Groceries. Total value: $38.18.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 500 block Sunset Lane.

Theft U/100: 400 block Mesquite Avenue. Stolen: Trash can. Value: $56.00.

Arrested: Fulton, Treyven Dominique: 1200 block South 17th Street. Aggravated assault with deadly weapon, unlawful possession firearm by felon.

Accident involving damage to vehicle O/200: Intersection South 11th Street and West Avenue E.

Arrested: Davis, Dvaughte Leo: 300 block East Avenue E. Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest. water supply not properly connected.

Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office): 200 block South 2nd Street. Affidavit of surety to surrender principal x2.

Criminal mischief 100-750: 2500 block Heartland Avenue. Damaged: Window. Value: $100.00.

Arrested: Moore, Andre D: 1200 block West Avenue B. Driving while intoxicated with child passenger.

 

May 6 

Welfare concern: 700 block Skyline Drive. 

Arrested: Lamkin, Linda Marie: 100 block Wolfe Road. Driving while intoxicated BRAC >= 0.15%.

Theft 100-750: 200 block Easy Street. Stolen: Bicycle. Total Value: $100.00.

Arrested: Brown, Katherine Christine: 400 block South Main Street. Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias x5, issuance of bad check.

Arrested: Beyrouti, Marcus George William: 1300 block High Chaparral Drive. Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias X3, fail to control speed, expired operator’s license, driving while license invalid.

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 1100 block East Business Highway.

Theft 2,500-30K: 2100 block Ryan Drive. Stolen/recovered: Purse and contents. Value: $4,125.00.

Found property: 800 block South 2nd Street. Found: License plate.

Possession of marijuana O/4 Oz.-U/5 Lbs.: 400 block Creek Street.

72-hour parking: 400 block West Washington Avenue. 

Arrested: Kline, Keshone Tarane: 500 block North Main Street. Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias speeding over 25 mph 69 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Accident: 2900 block East Business Highway 190. 

Criminal Mischief 750-2,500: 1200 block South 13th Street. Damaged: Vehicle panels. Value: $1,000.00.

Assault by threat: 500 block North 1st Street. 

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: 700 block Hill Street. 

