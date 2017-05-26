Copperas Cove Police Blotter May 22-May 24
May 22
Burglary of a vehicle: 1800 block North Main Street. Stolen: Wallet and contents. Value: $20.
Burglary of a vehicle: 200 block January Street. Stolen: Wallet and contents X2, United States currency. Total Value: $360.
Burglary of a vehicle, criminal mischief inconvenience: 1800 block North Main Street. Stolen/Recovered: Wallet and contents. Stolen: United States currency. Value: $5.
Burglary of a vehicle, theft of firearm: 300 block Barber Drive. Stolen: Handgun. Value: Undetermined.
Accident: 300 block Lutheran Church Road.
Fraudulent use of identifying information; 700 block Bond Street.
Found property 700 block North 19th Street. Found: Marijuana.
Theft U/100 300 block Town Square. Stolen: Electronics. Value: $4.
Fraudulent Use/Possession Identifying Information: 700 block Margaret Lee Street.
Arrested: Heilemann, Teresa Michelle 800 block North 1st Street. Possession of controlled substance Pg 1 U/1 Gram.
False report to a peace officer. 300 block East Avenue E.
Runaway return 400 block South 25th Street. (juvenile detained and released back to school)
Burglary of a building: 500 block North 2nd Street. Damaged: Door frame. Value: $150.
Theft O/2,500-U/30k vehicle: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: 2017 Jeep. Value: $16,000.
Found property: 800 block Massengale Circle. Found: Wallet and contents.
Accident: 500 block South Main Street.
May 23
Arrested: Walker, Jason Henry: 500 block Allen Street. Assist another agency (Bell County Sheriff’s Office Belton) motion to revoke probation, credit card or debit card abuse.
Theft U/100: 1200 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Clothing, clipboard, keys. Value: $91.
Accident: 90 block Cove Terrace.
Arrested: Stojak, Fabie: 300 block East Avenue E. Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriffs Office) securing the execution of document by deception.
Welfare concern: 300 block West Avenue G.
Runaway: 200 block Bronc Drive.
Arrested: Hodges, Amia Myatta-Loreal: 1200 block Veterans Avenue. Aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence, assault by contact-family violence: 300 block West Washington Avenue.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: 1000 block Brookview Drive.
Theft U/100: 3400 block Horizon Street. Stolen: City trash can. Value: $75.
Arrested: Courville, William Cole: 300 block Janelle Drive. Assist another agency (Lampasas Police Department) Arrest warrant assault causing bodily injury-family violence.
Assault with bodily injury: 500 block Bowden Avenue.
Arrested: Hughes, Sean Alexander: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Entrance on property owned by another.
Theft 750-2,500: 2700 block East Business Highway 190 Stolen: United States currency. Value: $800.
May 24
Arrested: Mayfield, Jacob Mathew: 900 block South 19th Street. Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrants of arrest x2, driving while license invalid, expired registration.
Accident: 300 block Lutheran Church Road.
Criminal mischief 100-750: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Damaged: Video screen. Value: $700.
72-hour parking: 700 block North 3rd.
72-hour parking: 600 block South 13th Street.
Assault by contact: 400 block South 25th Street.
Accident: 300 block Elm Street.
Found property: 300 block Texas Street. Found: Bicycle.
Open investigation: 300 block East Avenue E.
Forgery of financial instrument: 800 block South Main Street.
Welfare concern: 1100 block Rhonda Lee Street.
Accident: 200 block RGIII Boulevard.
Theft U/100: 400 block Jessica Circle. Stolen: License plate. Value: $25.
Accident: 300 block Robertson Avenue.
Welfare concern: 100 block McFarland Drive.
Assault by contact: 10 block Cactus Drive.
Theft U/100: 3000 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Bicycle. Value: $90.
Theft U/100: 2000 bock Henry Street. Stolen: Bicycle. Value: $70.
Possession of marijuana U/2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia: 700 block Constitution Drive.
Runaway: 300 block West Washington Avenue