CCPD Blotters June 5-June 7
June 5
Welfare concern: 100 block Mary Jane Circle.
Found property: 300 block East Avenue E. Found: Medication.
Arrested: Abel, Dalton Gene: 1600 block East Business Highway 190. Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest theft of property – under $100.
Open investigation: 300 block East Avenue E.
General information: 200 block North 1st Street.
Theft U/100: 900 block South 17th Street. Stolen: City trash can. Value: $58.
Arrested: Sweeney, Anthony Lee: 1400 block S. F.M. 116 Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias expired registration x2, capias failure to report change of address.
Arrested: Pierce, Kayla Ashley: 300 block East Avenue E. Arrest warrant: engaging in organized criminal activity. Assist another agency (Hearn Police Department): 300 block East Avenue E. Possession of controlled substance more than 1/less than 4 grams.
Theft 100-750: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Groceries. Total Value: $36.
Accident: 2100 block East Business Highway 190.
Arrested: Alicea, Stephanie Louise: 600 block South 23rd Street. Arrest warrant, criminal trespass of a habitation.
Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office): 600 block South 23rd Street. Capias pro fine fail to identify fugitive from justice.
Assist another agency (Lampasas County Sherriff’s Office) 400 block Lincoln Avenue. Recovered/stolen vehicle.
Arrested: Havard,Russell Jay: 900 block Industrial Avenue. Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office): Motion to revoke/possession marijuana under 2 oz.
June 6
Displaying wrong/fictitious/altered license plate or insignia: 1700 block East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle: 500 block Geri Drive. Stolen/Recovered: Wallet and contents. Total value: $50.
Burglary of a vehicle: 900 block North 7th Street.
Burglary of a vehicle: 900 block North 7th Street.
Burglary of a vehicle X2: 900 block North 7th Street. Stolen: Medication, United States coinage. Value: $65.
Accident: Intersection West Avenue F and South 1st Street.
Accident: 500 block East Business Highway 190.
Accident: 100 block Allen Street.
Criminal trespass of vehicle: 1400 block Linda Lane.
Burglary of a habitation: 1414 Eagle Trail. Stolen: Gun. Value: $1500.
Theft 2,500-30k Vehicle: 1400 block Linda Lane. Stolen/Recovered: Chrysler van. Value: $27,244.
Found property: 1100 block North Main Street. Found: Cell Phone.
Welfare concern: 3200 block Pecan Cove Drive.
Welfare concern: 100 block Stagecoach Circle.
Assault Causing Bodily Injury: 1700 block East Business Highway 190.
Accident: Intersection South 11th Street and Veterans Avenue.
Theft 100-750: 1100 block Katelyn Circle. Stolen: United States currency. Value: $500.
Open investigation: 500 block Sunset Lane.
Welfare concern: 100 block East Halstead Avenue.
Arrested: Gomez, Krystal Ann: 200 block Constitution Drive. Possession of inhalant with intent to use.
June 7
Unattended death: 700 block Kate Street.
Theft U/100: 560 block West Business Highway 190. Stolen: United States currency. Value: $81.
Criminal mischief 100-750: 100 block East Avenue F. Damaged: Tires. Value: $301.
Found property: 1600 block North Main Street. Found: Marijuana.
Fleet accident: 100 block East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact-family violence: 2500 block East Business Highway 190.
Accident: 100 block West Avenue E.
Theft U/100: 1200 block West Avenue B. Stolen: Bag and contents. Value: $70.
Arrested: Gremillion, Michael Harris: 2600 block South F.M. 2657. Driving while intoxicated.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 500 block West Anderson Avenue (No charges filed).
Accident: Intersection of Ash Street and East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle X2, found property: 200 block Judy Lane. Found: Knife.