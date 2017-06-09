CCPD Blotters June 5-June 7

June 5

Welfare concern: 100 block Mary Jane Circle.

Found property: 300 block East Avenue E. Found: Medication.

Arrested: Abel, Dalton Gene: 1600 block East Business Highway 190. Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant of arrest theft of property – under $100.

Open investigation: 300 block East Avenue E.

General information: 200 block North 1st Street.

Theft U/100: 900 block South 17th Street. Stolen: City trash can. Value: $58.

Arrested: Sweeney, Anthony Lee: 1400 block S. F.M. 116 Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias expired registration x2, capias failure to report change of address.

Arrested: Pierce, Kayla Ashley: 300 block East Avenue E. Arrest warrant: engaging in organized criminal activity. Assist another agency (Hearn Police Department): 300 block East Avenue E. Possession of controlled substance more than 1/less than 4 grams.

Theft 100-750: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Groceries. Total Value: $36.

Accident: 2100 block East Business Highway 190.

Arrested: Alicea, Stephanie Louise: 600 block South 23rd Street. Arrest warrant, criminal trespass of a habitation.

Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office): 600 block South 23rd Street. Capias pro fine fail to identify fugitive from justice.

Assist another agency (Lampasas County Sherriff’s Office) 400 block Lincoln Avenue. Recovered/stolen vehicle.

Arrested: Havard,Russell Jay: 900 block Industrial Avenue. Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office): Motion to revoke/possession marijuana under 2 oz.

June 6

Displaying wrong/fictitious/altered license plate or insignia: 1700 block East Business Highway 190.

Burglary of a vehicle: 500 block Geri Drive. Stolen/Recovered: Wallet and contents. Total value: $50.

Burglary of a vehicle: 900 block North 7th Street.

Burglary of a vehicle X2: 900 block North 7th Street. Stolen: Medication, United States coinage. Value: $65.

Accident: Intersection West Avenue F and South 1st Street.

Accident: 500 block East Business Highway 190.

Accident: 100 block Allen Street.

Criminal trespass of vehicle: 1400 block Linda Lane.

Burglary of a habitation: 1414 Eagle Trail. Stolen: Gun. Value: $1500.

Theft 2,500-30k Vehicle: 1400 block Linda Lane. Stolen/Recovered: Chrysler van. Value: $27,244.

Found property: 1100 block North Main Street. Found: Cell Phone.

Welfare concern: 3200 block Pecan Cove Drive.

Welfare concern: 100 block Stagecoach Circle.

Assault Causing Bodily Injury: 1700 block East Business Highway 190.

Accident: Intersection South 11th Street and Veterans Avenue.

Theft 100-750: 1100 block Katelyn Circle. Stolen: United States currency. Value: $500.

Open investigation: 500 block Sunset Lane.

Welfare concern: 100 block East Halstead Avenue.

Arrested: Gomez, Krystal Ann: 200 block Constitution Drive. Possession of inhalant with intent to use.

June 7

Unattended death: 700 block Kate Street.

Theft U/100: 560 block West Business Highway 190. Stolen: United States currency. Value: $81.

Criminal mischief 100-750: 100 block East Avenue F. Damaged: Tires. Value: $301.

Found property: 1600 block North Main Street. Found: Marijuana.

Fleet accident: 100 block East Business Highway 190.

Assault by contact-family violence: 2500 block East Business Highway 190.

Accident: 100 block West Avenue E.

Theft U/100: 1200 block West Avenue B. Stolen: Bag and contents. Value: $70.

Arrested: Gremillion, Michael Harris: 2600 block South F.M. 2657. Driving while intoxicated.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence: 500 block West Anderson Avenue (No charges filed).

Accident: Intersection of Ash Street and East Business Highway 190.

Burglary of a vehicle X2, found property: 200 block Judy Lane. Found: Knife.