CCPD Blotter June 19-21
June 19
Arrested: Aleman, Monica Ann: 2100 block Wayne Street. Assist another agency (Austin Pardon and Parole Board) Parole violation.
Arrested: Vehse, Brian Daniel: 300 block East Avenue E. Arrest warrant, possession of marijuana u/2 ounces.
Burglary of a vehicle: 1200 block Hughes Avenue. Stolen: Sunglasses. Total value: $260.
72-hour parking: 1100 block Sublett Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle: 200 block Cove Terrace. Stolen: Purse and contents. Total value: $2,839.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 400 block Myra Lou Avenue.
Found property: 1900 block North 1st Street. Found: Cell phone, sock.
Accident: 1200 block Courtney Lane.
Sexual assault of a child: 300 block East Avenue E.
Accident: Intersection Lutheran Church Road and North 1st Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 900 block Kelso Drive.
Attempted burglary of a building: 2900 block Carroll Drive.
Theft 100-750: 300 block East Avenue E.
Theft 750-2,500: 300 block East Avenue E. (Juvenile detained and released to parent)
Theft 2,500-30k: 2100 block Wayne Street. Stolen: Honda Accord. Value: $5,000.
Theft U/100: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Hat. Stolen/recovered: Groceries, clothing. Total value: $44.56.
Burglary of a vehicle: 200 block Robert Griffin III Boulevard. Stolen: Purse and contents. Total Value: $9,227.
Burglary of a vehicle: 2300 block Darwin Circle. Damaged: Sunroof. Stolen: Phone charger, USB connector. Total value: $15.
Theft 30k-150k: 1200 block Sherry Lane. Stolen: Dodge pickup. Value: $34,000.
Assault by contact-family violence: 900 block Dryden Avenue. (No charges filed)
Welfare concern: 2400 block Peace Pipe Circle.
Criminal mischief 100-750: 1600 block North Main Street. Damaged: Walls, door. Value: $290.
Forgery of money: 1100 block Golf Course Road.
June 20
Driving while license invalid with no insurance: 1300 block Georgetown Road.
Arrested: Flores, Juan Marcelo: 200 block Veterans Avenue. Assist another agency (Trego County Sheriff’s Office Kansas) Probation violation, possession of hallucinogenic drug-one prior conviction.
Arrested: Vila, David Joseph: 300 block East Avenue E. Arrest warrant, online impersonation.
Sexual assault, burglary of a habitation, intend to commit other felony: 300 block East Avenue E.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: 200 block East Avenue D.
Theft U/100: 400 block Sunset Lane. Stolen: Trash can. Value: $56.
Found property: 300 block East Avenue E. Found: Driver license.
Criminal trespass of a habitation: 600 block North 23rd Street.
Theft: 750-2500 North F.M. 116 and West Reagan Avenue. Stolen: Gooseneck trailer, traffic equipment. Total value: $1,800.
Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony: 500 block Hackberry Street. Damaged: Window, door, carpet. stolen: clothes, electronics. Total value: $5,225.
Animal bite: 600 block Cedar Drive.
June 21
Arrested: Gatlin, Domonique Deshoun: 1200 block West Avenue B. Assist another agency (Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office) Motion to adjudicate, burglary of a habitation.
Accident, duty on striking fixture/highway landscaping u/200: 3400 block Big Divide Road.
Terroristic threat: 900 block South 15th Street.
Accident, duty on striking fixture/highway landscaping U/200: 100 block West Avenue E.
Accident: 1100 block West Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle X2: 2300 block Guy Circle. Stolen: Knives, United States coinage. Total value: $31.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence, assault by contact-family violence: 600 block Allen Street. (No charges filed)
Assault by threat: 1200 block Craig Street.
Safe keeping: 300 block Robertson Avenue.
Arrested: Hairgrove, Gavin Taylor: 300 block Robertson Avenue. Prohibited weapon (knuckles), general offenses/unsafe vehicle.
Accident involving damage to vehicle O/200: 300 block Dewald Street.
Welfare concern: 400 block Town Square.
Sale of cigarette/tobacco U/18 proof required: 1262 East Business Highway 190.
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle O/200: 700 block South 25th Street.
Sale of Cigarette/Tobacco U/18 Proof Required: 2411 East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana U/2 oz.: 1600 block North Main Street. (Two juveniles detained and released to parent and guardian).
Arrested: Miller, Kelsey Danielle: 1600 block North Main Street. Possession of marijuana U/2 Oz.
Sale of Cigarette/Tobacco U/18 Proof Required: 107 West Avenue E.
Sale of Cigarette/Tobacco U/18 Proof Required: 500 block North 1st Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 300 block Easy Street.
Theft U/100: 2100 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Purse and contents. Value: $37.
Graffiti 100-750: 1300 block High Chaparral Park. Damage: Concrete, playground equipment. Total Value: $400.
Accident involving damage to vehicle O/200, driving with license suspended/invalid-enhanced: 200 block Robertson Avenue.
Assault by contact: 1600 block North Main Street.
Arrested: Harris, Brandi Nicole: 2000 block Old Copperas Cove Road. Driving while intoxicated, possession of controlled substance Pg3<28g.