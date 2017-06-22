CCPD Blotter June 19-21

June 19

Arrested: Aleman, Monica Ann: 2100 block Wayne Street. Assist another agency (Austin Pardon and Parole Board) Parole violation.

Arrested: Vehse, Brian Daniel: 300 block East Avenue E. Arrest warrant, possession of marijuana u/2 ounces.

Burglary of a vehicle: 1200 block Hughes Avenue. Stolen: Sunglasses. Total value: $260.

72-hour parking: 1100 block Sublett Avenue.

Burglary of a vehicle: 200 block Cove Terrace. Stolen: Purse and contents. Total value: $2,839.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 400 block Myra Lou Avenue.

Found property: 1900 block North 1st Street. Found: Cell phone, sock.

Accident: 1200 block Courtney Lane.

Sexual assault of a child: 300 block East Avenue E.

Accident: Intersection Lutheran Church Road and North 1st Street.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 900 block Kelso Drive.

Attempted burglary of a building: 2900 block Carroll Drive.

Theft 100-750: 300 block East Avenue E.

Theft 750-2,500: 300 block East Avenue E. (Juvenile detained and released to parent)

Theft 2,500-30k: 2100 block Wayne Street. Stolen: Honda Accord. Value: $5,000.

Theft U/100: 2700 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Hat. Stolen/recovered: Groceries, clothing. Total value: $44.56.

Burglary of a vehicle: 200 block Robert Griffin III Boulevard. Stolen: Purse and contents. Total Value: $9,227.

Burglary of a vehicle: 2300 block Darwin Circle. Damaged: Sunroof. Stolen: Phone charger, USB connector. Total value: $15.

Theft 30k-150k: 1200 block Sherry Lane. Stolen: Dodge pickup. Value: $34,000.

Assault by contact-family violence: 900 block Dryden Avenue. (No charges filed)

Welfare concern: 2400 block Peace Pipe Circle.

Criminal mischief 100-750: 1600 block North Main Street. Damaged: Walls, door. Value: $290.

Forgery of money: 1100 block Golf Course Road.

June 20

Driving while license invalid with no insurance: 1300 block Georgetown Road.

Arrested: Flores, Juan Marcelo: 200 block Veterans Avenue. Assist another agency (Trego County Sheriff’s Office Kansas) Probation violation, possession of hallucinogenic drug-one prior conviction.

Arrested: Vila, David Joseph: 300 block East Avenue E. Arrest warrant, online impersonation.

Sexual assault, burglary of a habitation, intend to commit other felony: 300 block East Avenue E.

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 200 block East Avenue D.

Theft U/100: 400 block Sunset Lane. Stolen: Trash can. Value: $56.

Found property: 300 block East Avenue E. Found: Driver license.

Criminal trespass of a habitation: 600 block North 23rd Street.

Theft: 750-2500 North F.M. 116 and West Reagan Avenue. Stolen: Gooseneck trailer, traffic equipment. Total value: $1,800.

Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony: 500 block Hackberry Street. Damaged: Window, door, carpet. stolen: clothes, electronics. Total value: $5,225.

Animal bite: 600 block Cedar Drive.

June 21

Arrested: Gatlin, Domonique Deshoun: 1200 block West Avenue B. Assist another agency (Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office) Motion to adjudicate, burglary of a habitation.

Accident, duty on striking fixture/highway landscaping u/200: 3400 block Big Divide Road.

Terroristic threat: 900 block South 15th Street.

Accident, duty on striking fixture/highway landscaping U/200: 100 block West Avenue E.

Accident: 1100 block West Business Highway 190.

Burglary of a vehicle X2: 2300 block Guy Circle. Stolen: Knives, United States coinage. Total value: $31.

Assault with bodily injury-family violence, assault by contact-family violence: 600 block Allen Street. (No charges filed)

Assault by threat: 1200 block Craig Street.

Safe keeping: 300 block Robertson Avenue.

Arrested: Hairgrove, Gavin Taylor: 300 block Robertson Avenue. Prohibited weapon (knuckles), general offenses/unsafe vehicle.

Accident involving damage to vehicle O/200: 300 block Dewald Street.

Welfare concern: 400 block Town Square.

Sale of cigarette/tobacco U/18 proof required: 1262 East Business Highway 190.

Duty upon striking unattended vehicle O/200: 700 block South 25th Street.

Sale of Cigarette/Tobacco U/18 Proof Required: 2411 East Business Highway 190.

Possession of marijuana U/2 oz.: 1600 block North Main Street. (Two juveniles detained and released to parent and guardian).

Arrested: Miller, Kelsey Danielle: 1600 block North Main Street. Possession of marijuana U/2 Oz.

Sale of Cigarette/Tobacco U/18 Proof Required: 107 West Avenue E.

Sale of Cigarette/Tobacco U/18 Proof Required: 500 block North 1st Street.

Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information: 300 block Easy Street.

Theft U/100: 2100 block East Business Highway 190. Stolen: Purse and contents. Value: $37.

Graffiti 100-750: 1300 block High Chaparral Park. Damage: Concrete, playground equipment. Total Value: $400.

Accident involving damage to vehicle O/200, driving with license suspended/invalid-enhanced: 200 block Robertson Avenue.

Assault by contact: 1600 block North Main Street.

Arrested: Harris, Brandi Nicole: 2000 block Old Copperas Cove Road. Driving while intoxicated, possession of controlled substance Pg3<28g.