Alzheimer’s Texas Lunch N’ Learn

Alzheimer’s Texas will host an educational Lunch N’ Learn in Copperas Cove on Friday, April 21, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 101 W. Avenue F.

Steve Catoe, Positive Approach to Care, Validation Therapy Trainer, and Alzheimer’s Texas Education Specialist, will present tips and strategies for effective communication with persons with dementia.

This program is free of charge. Lunch is provided. Space is limited. Register by calling (512) 241-0420 or send an email to RRodriguez@TXAlz.org.