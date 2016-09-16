YOUNG GUNS

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

A mixture of senior leadership and youthful exuberance have the Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs volleyball team hitting on all cylinders to begin District 8-6A action.

A lull in their season near the end of the non-district schedule at the Texas Showdown Volleyball Classic after playing 30 games in 19 days allowed the Lady Dawgs to refocus on the practice floor and have since reeled off three wins to end the non-district slate and begin district play.

Cove’s latest win came in a sweep of Ellison (25-22, 25-12, 25-14) on Monday where three sophomores earned the start. Sophomore hitters Aidan Chace and Jada Close have made a big impact for the Lady Dawgs’ diverse offense with Chace leading the team in kills with 288 and Close third on the squad with 108 behind senior Brianna Acker’s 203.

Both girls came up big again against Ellison on Tuesday with Chace notching a second-best 12 kills and Close adding seven.

“It felt amazing,” Chace said after the Ellison win. “I was glad we got in there and played hard. It was just great.”

Sophomore Aviyon Wilborn is also making big contributions on the back row with a third-best 218 digs, including seven against Ellison.

“You would expect them not to be as good as they are, but they worked really hard this summer to get where they are,” said senior setter Kiarrah Carlisle. “I’m proud of them. They’ve stepped up.”

Coach Lowery knows it’s a risky proposition to have that much youth on the court at one time but feels they’ve earned their shot.

“(Brave) or crazy, I don’t know which one it is,” she said about the youthful lineup. “They’re very coachable, they’re very energetic, they do what I ask them to and they’re athletes. Two of them, I’ve had their older sisters, so they’ve really been playing Lady Dawg volleyball and been in the gym doing it for a while now. There is tremendous potential with those three.”