YAC hosts parent/child golf tournament

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

“Play golf and have fun,” said Davis Dewald, head golf pro, to motivate the young participants in the inaugural Youth Advisory Council’s Parent/Child Golf Tournament. “If you’re not having fun, there’s no point in doing it.”

Saturday marked the YAC’s first golf tournament for the youth. The YAC tournament began at 8 a.m. and took place at the Hills of Cove Golf Course. Several children and their families took to the golf course to have fun and do their best. Although the children did earn medals for their efforts, the tournament was very laidback and the focus was primarily on having a good time.

Caycee Hauck, the recreation specialist for Cove’s Parks and Recreation, said the group’s major goal was to promote youth golf in Copperas Cove.