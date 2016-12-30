Jack Welch

It seems like more and more parents are pushing their children to spend “all” of their sports time training for one sport. Youngsters need to strive to become well-rounded athletes, focusing on multiple sports and not limit themselves. Many parents believe their children benefit more by concentrating on just one sport. They will spend thousands of dollars for year around training. What do the experts say? Is playing only one sport considered to build an athlete or is this specific aspiration detrimental to their development?

What is an athlete? The dictionary defines an athlete as a person who plays multiple sports and is capable of playing them at a certain level. According to this description, a young person growing up with the intent to become the next best quarterback is not an athlete, because he is limiting himself to one sport.

At a certain age, it is acceptable for an athlete to begin concentrating on a limited number of sports. If they participate in one sport from an early age though, they will not gain the athletic knowledge necessary for being a well-rounded athlete. If a young girl plays soccer, then basketball or volleyball, and softball or track, odds are she will learn valuable movements and intricate details of how to play “the game”.

The same holds true for a young man playing football. In my opinion, a young man learns to be a better offensive player if he has played defense and vice versa. The coordination of blocking a defender, maintaining body control and even running a pass pattern is learned by playing those different positions.

There are examples of dual-sport athletes and even triple-sport athletes in college. One of the greatest athletes of all-time is Bo Jackson. Bo played baseball and football at Auburn University. He was a Heisman trophy winner and an All-Star in both baseball, as well as football. Jackson went on play professional baseball for the Kansas City Royals, which was his main love. He played running back in the National Football League for the Los Angeles Raiders, but considered this profession a hobby.

Some local examples include Charles “Peanut” Tillman (football, basketball, track), Robert Griffin III (football, basketball, track), and hundreds others in the Dawg annuals! Robert Griffin started as a freshman on the varsity basketball team and was an excellent track athlete (world-class). Tillman’s love was basketball and his basketball skills of defending on the court helped him become an All-Pro defensive back in the NFL.