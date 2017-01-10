Weather shortens weekend for Cove soccer, swimming

By TJ MAXWELL

Freezing temperatures disrupted this weekend’s athletic endeavors for some Copperas Cove teams with the cancellation of the four-game Centex Shootout Soccer Tournament, hosted by Killeen ISD, and the shortening of the Winter Classic Invitation swim meet held at Temple High School’s James W. Hardin Swim Center.

The Lady Dawgs soccer team was able to get in some action, however, with a home match against Manor High.

Knotted 1-1 with time winding down, Cove’s Haven Stevenson scored the game winner on an assist from Kailey Walker in the 66th minute.

Cove took an early lead over Manor with the first of Stevenson’s two goals in the match. Stevenson scored on a through ball from Alisha Hendrix in the 16th minute.

Manor knotted the game just after halftime with a goal in the 43rd minute before the go-ahead goal by Stevenson secured the win for the Lady Dawgs.

The Lady Dawgs get back to action in the San Marcos Rattler Roundup beginning Thursday at 1:15 p.m. against Kerrville Tivy. The Lady Dawgs will then face Waller High School at 9:45 a.m. on Friday before closing the tourney out with a double header against San Marcos and Atascosita on Saturday at 9:45 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.

The Cove boys’ soccer team will also see action this week with a road game against Waco High today before beginning the Harker Heights tournament beginning Thursday.

Cove begins the tournament with a Thursday night matchup against Hutto at 8 p.m. The Dawgs play Dripping Springs at 2 p.m. Friday before finishing out the tournament on Saturday against San Angelo Lake View at 8 a.m. and China Spring at 4 p.m.

The Cove AquaDawgs swim team was frozen out at their District warm-up meet on Saturday. Mechanical issues caused the heat to fail at the James W. Hardin Swim Center causing several teams to leave early and the meet was cancelled after the prelims. The water was reasonably warm at 70 degrees but the 22 degrees inside the complex forced the cancellation.

No results were available, as the finals were not completed.

The meet was Cove’s final warmup meet before the District meet to be held Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21 at the Clements Boys and Girls Club in Killeen. The prelims are set to begin at 2 p.m. on Friday with the finals coming on Saturday morning.