TRIPLE THE FUN

By TJ MAXWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The third time is the charm, so they say.

The Dawgs held off a late Belton rally to win their third-straight contest, 55-48, and put themselves in a tie for third place with No. 23 Waco Midway at 4-2 who they face tonight on the road.

For Copperas Cove head coach Billy White Jr, the third win in as many games is something new for his squad; in the first half of district play that is.

White is used to his team rallying in the second round of district play to squeak into the playoffs, but this is the first time they’ve made a run this early.

“I can’t tell you the exact dates but I can tell you a couple years back when we were making our runs late we had to do that,” said White. “There were a lot of times where we were 1-6 in the first round then went 6-1 in the second round.

“We’ve done it but it’s been a few years and this is definitely the first time it was done in the first round.”

Opportunistic defense and big plays by Cove junior Jyhlil Rice helped the Dawgs build a 12-point lead by the half, 34-22.

Rice scored eight of his 11 first-half points during a lopsided second quarter where the Dawgs scored 20 points while holding Belton to just eight.

“It was coming to me. I was just in the right spots, my teammates were getting me the ball and I was hitting shots,” said Rice. “We’re getting better playing together as a team. We’re getting the ball moved around and trusting each other on offense and defense.”

Tied at 14-14 after eight minutes of action, the Dawgs took control of the game with a 15-5 run that gave them a 29-19 lead.

Aggressive plays in the lane by Rice and junior Tyrese Cooley resulted in 2 for 4 free throws and kick started the run.

The Dawgs then showed crisp ball movement for four assists in the next four buckets. Senior Dahmir Pearson found junior Justus Honea for his second three-pointer of the first half for the first assist before Cooley found Rice for a 21-16 Cove lead.

A three-pointer by Belton senior Carson Hammond briefly halted the Cove run before back-to-back assists by Honea to Rice kicked off an 8-0 run. Junior Frank Alvarado and sophomore Quinton Ford each added a pair of free throws to cap the run.

Three more points an a free throw and bucket by Hammond cut the deficit to single digits, 29-22, before 4 for 4 free throws by senior Jordan Govan and another by Rice made it a 34-22 Cove lead.

The Dawgs carried that lead into the final frame after both teams scored 11 in the third quarter for a 45-33 Cove lead.

The Tigers employed the full-court press to begin the fourth quarter and it paid dividends as they erased a 12-point deficit to just three on three-consecutive three-pointers.